United Airlines plane returns to LAX shortly after takeoff due to smoke in cabin

A United Airlines plane headed to Hawaii was forced to return to the Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff on Wednesday due to some smoke in the cabin.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 360 passengers and 10 crewmembers, according to United.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A United Airlines plane headed to Hawaii was forced to return to the Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff on Wednesday due to some smoke in the cabin.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 360 passengers and 10 crewmembers, according to United.

The plane landed safely as emergency vehicles stood by as a precaution. It's unclear what caused the smoke.

United said passengers on flight 1158 deplaned at the gate normally and the airline arranged for a different aircraft to take customers to their destination.

No injuries were reported.