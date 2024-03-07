Tire falls off United flight after takeoff from San Francisco; diverted plane lands safely at LAX

A tire fell off a United Airlines flight taking off from San Francisco, bound for Japan. The diverted plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

A tire fell off a United Airlines flight taking off from San Francisco, bound for Japan. The diverted plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

A tire fell off a United Airlines flight taking off from San Francisco, bound for Japan. The diverted plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

A tire fell off a United Airlines flight taking off from San Francisco, bound for Japan. The diverted plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tire fell off a United Airlines flight after it took off from San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, initially bound for Japan. The diverted plane later landed safely at LAX.

"At approximately 11:35 a.m., United Flight 35 departing to Osaka lost a portion of landing gear tire during takeoff," a United representative said.

The tire debris landed in one of SFO's employee parking lots. There were no injuries reported on the ground.

Before the jetliner landed without incident, United Airlines released a statement saying: "Once the flight lands in Los Angeles we will arrange a new aircraft to continue this trip for our customers."

A tire that fell from a United Airlines flight is pictured.

United said the flight had 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots -- for a total 249 people onboard.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the plane touching down on a runway at LAX as fire engines and other emergency vehicles were standing by. It was then towed away.

No one onboard the plane was hurt.

The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts, the airline said, adding that the aircraft "is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

Video of Flight 35 departing shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeoff.

Officials said the runway at SFO was briefly closed to clear debris, but was soon reopened.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

The Associated Press and KGO-TV contributed to this report.