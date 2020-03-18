community

United Way LA creates a Pandemic Relief Fund to support most vulnerable populations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- United Way of Greater Los Angeles has announced a Pandemic Relief Fund to support some of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus emergency.

"We have over a million families that are living paycheck to paycheck, many, unfortunately, who will experience either job loss or reduced hours and we need to insure that they are able to stay in their housing and have their basic needs met during this time," said Evelyn Garcia, Senior Program Officer for United Way.

The United Way is kicking off the fund with $250,000 in emergency reserves.

Donations will be used to provide disease prevention services to the homeless, to support low income workers and those at risk of becoming homeless, and to help students in need of technology for online learning programs.

For more information, or if you'd like to help, visit unitedwayla.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscommunityunited waydonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Bagpipes sound hope in Santa Monica
Silver Lake couple get married in front yard after wedding postponed
Vans creates custom shoes to support small businesses
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News