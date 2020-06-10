Universal CityWalk begins phased reopening as select shops, eateries open doors after monthslong closure

CityWalk will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and during the initial reopening, parking will be free.
But health restrictions will be in place, including temperature checks for guests upon arrival, with those having a temperature higher than 100.4 being denied entry.
Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings, and businesses will be required to limit occupancy. There will also be "rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all high touch points, including chairs and tables.''
Among the shops and eateries reopening during the initial phase are Voodoo Doughnut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Crepe Cafe, Pizza Hut/KFC, Taco Bell and Buca di Beppo, along with retailers Shoe Palace, Skechers and Guess Accessories.
Meanwhile, the region's other large theme park, Disneyland Resort, announced a proposed plan to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks later that month.