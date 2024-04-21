15 injured following tram collision at Universal Studios

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than a dozen people were injured following a crash involving a tram at Universal Studios Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the agency received a report just after 9 p.m. regarding a tram collision.

Fifteen people were injured in the incident, including one who had moderate injuries, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. The rest suffered injuries described as minor.

The fire department initially said one person had critical injuries.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept," a spokesperson for Universal Studios said in a statement. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

It's unclear if other vehicles were involved in the incident. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Footage showed ambulances and law enforcement rush to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the investigation.