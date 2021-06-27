California budget plan proposes lowering out-of-state UC students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Three top University of California campuses would lower their share of out-of-state and international students and the UC system would add 6,230 more local students next year under a new state budget plan that Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders unveiled Friday night.The state would cover the cost of reducing nonresident students at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego from 22% to 18% over five years beginning in the fall of 2022, which would make room for about 4,500 California students over that period.The budget also proposes to provide funds to enroll the additional California residents in next year's freshman class.It comes after the UC system received a record number of applications last year when the system had less seats for qualified students.