California budget plan proposes lowering out-of-state UC students

The state would cover the cost of reducing nonresident students at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego from 22% to 18% over five years beginning in the fall of 2022, which would make room for about 4,500 California students over that period.
The budget also proposes to provide funds to enroll the additional California residents in next year's freshman class.
It comes after the UC system received a record number of applications last year when the system had less seats for qualified students.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.