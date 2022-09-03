UC 'Urvine' sweatshirts quickly become best sellers at Costco over misprint

The store removed the merchandise from shelves but the sweater quickly went viral online.

The popular retail chain recently stocked misprinted UCI sweatshirts with the word "Irvine" spelled with the letter "U" instead of an "I."

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Well you can't spell University of California Irvine without the letter "U," but Costco took that a little too far.

The popular retail chain recently stocked misprinted UCI sweatshirts with the word "Irvine" spelled with the letter "U" instead of an "I."

The store removed the merchandise from shelves but the sweater quickly went viral online. In fact, it actually became a best seller.

UCI students and alumni flocked to Costco store in Irvine to purchase the sweater.

One person online even called it a "collector's item."

Costco has not commented on the misprinted sweatshirts.