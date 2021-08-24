localish

UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world

EMBED <>More Videos

UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you've ever thought about trying a new sport, you typically need new shoes or equipment like a racket.

But not all athletes have that option. Sport wheelchairs are custom for each sport and can be incredibly expensive, with costs starting at $2,000.

The University of Houston Adaptive Athletics class wants to help athletes get chairs for no cost. When in-person wheelchair tennis and rugby activities were paused last spring due to the pandemic, the class shifted focus to rebuilding sport wheelchairs for athletes in Bangladesh.

Athletes there are incredibly talented but lack the equipment to compete.

The UH class collected 40 donated sports wheelchairs from sports programs around the country hoping to upcycle their old equipment. The class has spent several weeks being refurbished, and will eventually be shipped to Dhaka.

The class needs $18,000 to ship the chairs across the world. You can donate here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondisabilityathletesktrksportslocalish
LOCALISH
UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world
This pug joins her family at the table!
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm
TOP STORIES
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul | LIVE
LA County issues new COVID protocols for youth sports
Military member accused of sending nude pictures to undercover deputy
LAFD captain blasts city's vaccine mandate, calls it 'tyranny'
Ex-Angels employee allegedly supplied drugs to other players
DHS: Human smuggling along SoCal coast increased during the summer
Riverside County COVID hospitalizations jump nearly 30% in 1 week
Show More
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
LA County COVID hospitalizations appear to level off
Tahoe air quality worst in world due to wildfire smoke
Tortoise seen attacking, eating bird in wild for first time: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News