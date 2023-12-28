Families of 2 Idaho college murders victims issue last-minute plea to stop demolition of crime scene

They say having access to the house could eventually help with key questions

The off-campus house where four Idaho college students were brutally murdered is set to be demolished Thursday morning.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Demolition is planned to begin Thursday on the house where police say Pennsylvania-native Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students.

The defense team was given access to the home to gather photos, measurements, and other documentation before the crime scene is torn down.

The house, which is off campus, was gifted to the University of Idaho early this year.

Prosecutors say Kohberger, who is from the Poconos, stabbed the students.

Some legal experts say the demolition could help the defense, since jurors will not be able to walk through the crime scene.