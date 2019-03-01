University of La Verne cancels class amid threats of violence against students

Aerial view of the University of La Verne on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Updated 13 minutes ago
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- University of La Verne canceled classes on Friday after the school reported that two threats of violence were made against its students.

On Thursday, a student contacted school officials to report a hate crime that involved racially based threats of violence sent via social media, school officials said.

The social media messages included a photo showing a group of students, and derogatory language and racial epithets were directed at the students in the photo, according to the school.

The school said it immediately initiated an investigation and alerted the La Verne Police Department.

The university released the following statement about the incident:

"Over the past two days, the University of La Verne has received two reports of heinous acts targeted at members of our student body. These actions are despicable and are an affront to our values as a university. This is a critical moment for us to declare that we will not tolerate this type of behavior. In acknowledgement of these incidents and in support of our students, the University of La Verne will cancel all afternoon and evening classes on the La Verne campus today, Friday, March 1, effective at noon. The pause will also allow the university to assess this evolving situation and continue to cooperate with law enforcement in ongoing criminal investigations. The university's administrative services and offices will remain open."

The school said psychological services will be available for students. The counseling office can be reached at (909) 448-4105.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
la vernelos angeles countyhate crimeschoolracismstudent safetythreat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search for stabbing suspect prompts school lockdown in Pasadena
Updated 14 minutes ago
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder
Updated 14 minutes ago
LA bans restaurants from automatically providing plastic straws
Updated 25 minutes ago
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
Updated 2 hours ago
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Updated 22 minutes ago
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
Show More
Warmbier's parents rebuke Trump, blame North Korea in son's death
VIDEO: Hit-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Eyewitness This: Help for homeless students, Tesla Model 3's lower price, celebrating Dr. Seuss
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
More TOP STORIES News