University of La Verne cancels class amid threats of violence against students

March 1 classes canceled at La Verne campus. More information at https://t.co/3rk0t58ADM. — UniversityofLaVerne (@ULaVerne) March 1, 2019

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- University of La Verne canceled classes on Friday after the school reported that two threats of violence were made against its students.On Thursday, a student contacted school officials to report a hate crime that involved racially based threats of violence sent via social media, school officials said.The social media messages included a photo showing a group of students, and derogatory language and racial epithets were directed at the students in the photo, according to the school.The school said it immediately initiated an investigation and alerted the La Verne Police Department.The university released the following statement about the incident:The school said psychological services will be available for students. The counseling office can be reached at (909) 448-4105.