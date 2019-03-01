University of La Verne cancels class amid threats of violence against students

On Thursday, a student contacted school officials to report a hate crime that involved racially based threats of violence sent via social media, school officials said.
The social media messages included a photo showing a group of students, and derogatory language and racial epithets were directed at the students in the photo, according to the school.
The school said it immediately initiated an investigation and alerted the La Verne Police Department.
The university released the following statement about the incident:
"Over the past two days, the University of La Verne has received two reports of heinous acts targeted at members of our student body. These actions are despicable and are an affront to our values as a university. This is a critical moment for us to declare that we will not tolerate this type of behavior. In acknowledgement of these incidents and in support of our students, the University of La Verne will cancel all afternoon and evening classes on the La Verne campus today, Friday, March 1, effective at noon. The pause will also allow the university to assess this evolving situation and continue to cooperate with law enforcement in ongoing criminal investigations. The university's administrative services and offices will remain open."
The school said psychological services will be available for students. The counseling office can be reached at (909) 448-4105.
