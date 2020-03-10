University of La Verne former student arrested for making up threats, police say

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A former University of La Verne student has been arrested for reporting false threats to the school and a group she belonged to that she herself secretly sent, police say.Police say Anayli Dominguez-Pena, 25, of Ontario made up threats that targeted a student-run social justice group that she was a leader of.The alleged threats outraged fellow students, who defended those targeted in the messages. The threats targeted the school, the student group and even Dominguez-Pena herself.Some of the threats used the logo of a fraternity on campus. Police say now there is no indication the fraternity had knowledge or involvement in the threats.The threats escalated so much that the university even canceled classes for a day."The whole series of events were very upsetting to our campus community," said Rod Leveque, a university spokesman. "We pride ourselves on being safe, inclusive.""Hopefully this gives us an opportunity to begin to heal, to begin to move on and to begin to come together as a campus community again."Police say their investigation led them to conclude that Dominguez-Pena had sent the threats herself, at least 10 of them starting Feb. 28.They say Dominguez-Pena acted alone.She was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bail. Charges she faces include: Criminal threats, perjury, internet/electronic impersonation, and six counts of filing a false police report.