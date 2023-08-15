Rewards are being offered to help the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department solve four cold case murders as the devastated families of the victims plead for justice.

Rewards offered in 4 cold case murders in LA County as families of victims demand justice

"Whoever murdered my son, they don't realize that they killed a mother slowly and a family also," said Rachell Ramos.

Even though it's been years since her son, Michael Moreno, was murdered, the grief of such a loss consumes her daily.

"This is not easy. It's been four and a half years and every day, every place... it's the same day all over again," she said during a news conference Monday.

Ramos' 35-year-old son and his friend were shot while standing in front of a home in the 200 block of South Acacia Street in San Dimas on Dec. 23, 2018.

"If anybody knows anything, please say something."

The Moreno murder is one of four cold case murders that homicide detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department are highlighting in the hopes that it galvanizes the public to be more diligent in helping them solve any of the more than 4,000 cold cases that remain on the books.

Authorities say solving cold cases is a tough job for a small unit.

"Our cold case unit is tiny. We have approximately 10 investigators in the cold case unit," said Lt. Hugo Reynaga.

Another unsolved case that was highlighted Monday centers around 70-year-old Luis Sandoval, who was killed by a stray bullet on Feb. 25, 2007. The victim was riding his bike just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hicks Avenue in the unincorporated area of East L.A. when he was killed.

Then in 2016, 43-year-old Keith Jackson was shot and killed after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Essey Avenue in Compton.

The fourth cold case murder that was highlighted by detectives happened the night of Sept. 28, 2017. Esephan Hernandez, 21, was shot dead while sitting in a car with a friend near the 1100 block of East 148th Street in Compton.

Each case that was spotlighted includes a reward ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers.