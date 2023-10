This is the first time a King Sejong statue has been erected on a public university campus in the U.S., according to LACC.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City College unveiled a new statue of King Sejong at Jefferson Hall.

This is the first time a King Sejong statue has been erected on a public university campus in the U.S., according to LACC.

Crown Prince of Korea Andrew Lee attended Thursday's ceremony. He donated the statue along with a $100,000 endowment for the LACC Korean Program.

The event also celebrated Hangul Day, which marks the invention and proclamation of Hangul, the Korean alphabet, by King Sejong.