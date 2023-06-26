Car crash involves 10 vehicles on 10 Freeway in Upland, at least 1 killed

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive pileup has left at least one person dead and about a dozen injured on the 10 Freeway in Upland Sunday night.

San Bernardino County Fire tweeted out that they were responding to the crash that involved some cars that required extrication needs.

Officials said the crash involved both sides of the 10 Freeway and that the entire roadway in the Euclid Avenue area would be closed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

