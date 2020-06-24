Pilot injured after small plane crashes at Upland airport - VIDEO

Video captured the moment a small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.

AID7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was rescued from the plane by emergency crews after he was trapped in the cockpit.

He was seen shortly afterward walking around and was not believed to be seriously injured.


The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a homebuilt kit plane.
