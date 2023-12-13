Woman caught on video stealing gift basket from front porch of Upland home

An Upland family is warning neighbors after video captured a porch pirate steal a goodie basket meant for delivery drivers.

An Upland family is warning neighbors after video captured a porch pirate steal a goodie basket meant for delivery drivers.

An Upland family is warning neighbors after video captured a porch pirate steal a goodie basket meant for delivery drivers.

An Upland family is warning neighbors after video captured a porch pirate steal a goodie basket meant for delivery drivers.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Upland family is warning neighbors after video captured a porch pirate steal a goodie basket left for delivery drivers.

The family's doorbell camera shows a woman with an envelope approach the home Tuesday. However, the envelope was apparently empty and used as a ruse so the woman could walk up to houses.

Footage shows the woman drop off the envelope and walk away with the basket.

Keith and Kristen Sutherland say the treats in the basket were meant to thank delivery drivers. The couple added the woman also stole a frame that had a message of appreciation.

The Sutherlands hope someone can help identify her.

Anyone with information can contact Upland police.