Upland police: Man arrested after allegedly brandishing assault rifle in confrontation with protesters

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged following an incident in Upland where he was seen brandishing an apparent assault rifle on a group of marchers protesting the death of George Floyd, authorities said Wednesday.

The confrontation, which was captured on video by at least one bystander, occurred Monday afternoon in front of a home. The crowd of demonstrators was marching in the street at the time.

Jacob Bracken, 39, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He allegedly took the firearm out of the cab of a pickup truck and pointed it at the protesters. Upland police officers responded to the scene and the Rancho Cucamonga resident was arrested within minutes, officials said.

No protesters were arrested in connection with the incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countyarrestprotestgeorge floydguns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death
Protests held across OC, including 4 in Newport Beach
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
George Floyd protests: Impactful moments across SoCal
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death - LIVE
Disney to donate $5M to social justice nonprofits
Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in rigorous study
Show More
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting, chase in South LA
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' during protests
Live updates: Briefings from officials, Obama speaks at town hall
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
More TOP STORIES News