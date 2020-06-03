Upland police: Man arrested after allegedly brandishing assault rifle in confrontation with protesters

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged following an incident in Upland where he was seen brandishing an apparent assault rifle on a group of marchers protesting the death of George Floyd, authorities said Wednesday.The confrontation, which was captured on video by at least one bystander, occurred Monday afternoon in front of a home. The crowd of demonstrators was marching in the street at the time.Jacob Bracken, 39, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He allegedly took the firearm out of the cab of a pickup truck and pointed it at the protesters. Upland police officers responded to the scene and the Rancho Cucamonga resident was arrested within minutes, officials said.No protesters were arrested in connection with the incident, police said. No injuries were reported.