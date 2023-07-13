Firemen rescue baby raccoons from chimney of San Bernardino home

One homeowner in San Bernardino was shocked to find a mother and its baby raccoons living in their chimney.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- One homeowner in San Bernardino was shocked to find a mother and its baby raccoons living in their chimney.

Last week in Upland, San Bernardino County firefighters found a mama raccoon who had given birth to four babies inside the chimney of a home.

The discovery was made after the homeowner heard some rattling and called for help.

The firefighters climbed onto the roof and were able to get the babies out safely.

But the mama raccoon didn't want to get out.

For several days wildlife rescue teams tried to get her out, but the mom had apparently taken off.

The raccoon babies were taken to a facility where they will be cared for until they are old enough to survive on their own.