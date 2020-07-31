Disney Channel conjures up family fun in new original movie 'Upside Down Magic'

HOLLYWOOD -- A new Disney Channel original movie lets us check in with students at a magical boarding school. Forget Hogwarts... In "Upside Down Magic," we have two female lead characters... best friends who are beginning their journeys at the "Sage Academy for Magical Studies."This family-friendly adventure fantasy is based on the "New York Times" best-selling children's books. Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong star as BFF's Nory and Reina, new recruits to the Sage Academy.'They both have different powers. They get separated at the school for magical studios, where Reina, the character I play, goes to the honors, and Nory lands a spot in the UDM class, which is considered people with "wonky and weird magic', people with powers that are unpredictable," said Agudong.The young actors hope viewers will see the movie as a message about tolerance."Celebrating differences, self-acceptance, accepting others, true friendship, especially where we are today. It's even more important," said Rose."We all need a little magic in our lives right now," said Agudong. "It's a very powerful movie and the acceptance and love is so important right now."Like the rest of us, these young actors have had to learn the practice of patience during these past few months of "staying at home." They've also found some classic television to "binge" on... and learn from the best!"We've been watching 'I Love Lucy!' I love Lucille Ball," said Rose."Upside Down Magic" airs on Disney Channel Friday, July 31st.