The U.S. Border Patrol is working to reunite two young girls found wandering near Arizona's border with Mexico.Agents found the sisters, ages 4 and 6, alone in a marshland along the Colorado River in Yuma.The Border Patrol says the area is a popular crossing point for migrants.The sisters had a note with contact information for their aunt.The girls were taken into custody and the agency says attempts will be made to reunite them with family.