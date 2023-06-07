Los Angeles ranks second in country for dog bites on letter carriers, USPS says

The US Postal Service says aggressive dogs are a common safety concern for employees delivering mail. and they are asking dog owners to take steps to secure their pets.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dog attacks are a persistent problem for the people who deliver the mail and it is particularly bad in the city of Los Angeles. More than 5,300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year. The US Postal Service says aggressive dogs are a common safety concern for employees delivering mail.

"One of the things I'm using at least once a week is my satchel to fend off a dog--maybe because they're just loose not necessarily angry at me. They might not want to bite me but they're still loose" said Rich Johnson, a letter carrier.

The US Postal Service released its dog bite national rankings for 2022, where Los Angeles ranks at 2 and Long Beach 20.

They are bringing attention to this during their annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week. This year's theme is "Even Good Dogs have Bad Days."

The USPS says employees are trained to deal with animals while delivering mail. A postal official said letter carriers are instructed to make some noise to alert a dog when entering a yard and not to attempt to pet or feed a dog. Carriers are also trained to stand their ground and place something in between them and the dog such as a satchel and even use dog repellent if necessary to protect their body.

They also have tips for people receiving mail and packages.

Most people know when their letter carrier arrives at their home every day. People can secure their dog beforehand and remind children to not take mail directly from a letter carrier as some dogs may view the carrier as a threat.

Free USPS services like informed delivery can also be utilized, which allows you to digitally preview incoming mail or packages, so people can plan ahead and keep everyone safe.