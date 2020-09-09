Politics

U.S. reducing number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000

WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. general in the Middle East announced that this month the U.S. is going to reduce the number of troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000.

It's the first significant troop reduction in Iraq since 2016. Last month, it was reported the number of troops would decrease to 3,500.

"In recognition of the great progress the Iraqi forces have made and in consultation and coordination with the Government of Iraq and our coalition partners, the United States has decided to reduce our troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during the month of September," said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command.

The Iraqi Defense Minister was present for McKenzie's remarks.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsiraqmilitaryiraq war
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
Woman, unborn baby killed by DUI suspect fleeing Lancaster deputies
No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
OC's 'Wound Walk' offers basic first aid to homeless
Census tries to spread awareness on social media to boost count
COVID-19 causes boom in used cars
3.1-magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey
Show More
Remains of two SoCal retirees found in Baja
NJ officer dies hours after jumping in river with gear on to save suspect
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
Air quality map: Here's how wildfires are impacting SoCal
Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Census
More TOP STORIES News