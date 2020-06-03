USC in-person classes to resume Aug. 17, one week earlier than scheduled

Almost every in-person class will also be conducted online. Residence halls and dining facilities will be modified, and "robust testing and contract tracing" will be put into place.



LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC has announced that in-person classes will resume on Aug. 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled, according to USC Annenberg Media.The school also announced all final exams will end by Thanksgiving "to minimize the effects flu season may have on the spread of the coronavirus."There will be no fall break.