USC in-person classes to resume Aug. 17, one week earlier than scheduled

The school also announced all final exams will end by Thanksgiving "to minimize the effects flu season may have on the spread of the coronavirus."
Almost every in-person class will also be conducted online. Residence halls and dining facilities will be modified, and "robust testing and contract tracing" will be put into place.— USC Annenberg Media (@AnnenbergMedia) June 3, 2020
Face covering and physical distancing will be required while on campus.
There will be no fall break.
Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.