USC faculty town hall meeting held over gynecologist scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

The board of trustees took steps to investigate how reports of alleged molestation by a former USC gynecologist were handled.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
While another alleged victim came forward on Wednesday, the board of trustees took steps to investigate how reports of alleged molestation by former University of Southern California gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall were handled.

"I had more knowledge, and I was more mature than a lot of the students who were coming in, who were 18...," said Luci Chi, the latest alleged victim to come forward. "And when he could take advantage of someone like me, what could he get away with with those 18-year-old's that have never seen a gynecologist?"
EMBED More News Videos

Former USC students filed a lawsuit alleging gross sexual misconduct and sexual assault on campus by the school gynecologist.


The scandal has sent shock waves through the USC community. This week, 200 tenured professors signed a letter sent to the university trustees asking for the university president, C. L. Max Nikias, to resign.

A faculty-only town hall meeting was held on campus Wednesday afternoon. One professor who listened in on the meeting told Eyewitness News the faculty leadership is also asking for the university president to step down. It was later reported the USC Academic Senate passed a motion calling for Nikias' resignation.

Before the meeting and late afternoon vote, some professors said there needs to be a change at the top of the university administration.

"Many of us think that we need a bold change, not just sort of tinkering around. We need better leadership," said Professor Clifford Johnson.

Other professors said they still have questions about what exactly happened involving Tyndall, and what did the university know.

"I just want to know the facts. I mean, there's a lot of allegations and pretty much a one-sided message put out by the administration. I want to know what the actual facts are," said Professor Dr. Joel Hay.

Also on Wednesday, university trustees announced they are setting up a special committee in hiring outside council to investigate the allegations. The chairman of that committee, they say, will be USC alum and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductsexual harassmentdoctorsuscstudentscollegeinvestigationLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Faculty call on USC pres. to resign over campus gynecologist scandal
USC sued over alleged sexual misconduct by gynecologist
USC reveals investigation into gynecologist who treated students for years
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News