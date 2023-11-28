USC asks professor to stay off campus for safety after Hamas remarks

A Jewish USC professor has been asked to stay off campus as a precaution after a controversial interaction with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war.

John Strauss was seen on video arguing with students who were protesting the Israel-Hamas war. The economics professor reportedly made statements that included saying Hamas are murderers and he hopes they all die.

University of Southern California officials say some of the clips that went viral - generating millions of views and "alarming" comments - appeared to have been edited in misleading ways.

"Online video clips of Professor Strauss - some of which appear to have been edited in misleading ways - have been widely shared on social media, generating millions of online global engagements and comments, many of them quite alarming," the university wrote.

More than 7,000 people signed an online petition calling for Strauss to be fired.

The school disputed reports that Strauss was placed on administrative leave or disciplined.

"After reviewing the overwhelming volume and types of comments, the university directed him to teach his two remaining classes online and to remain off campus as a precautionary measure until classes are finished this term. These measures were designed to minimize disruption in the classroom and to ensure a safe environment for both him and students. He has in no way been disciplined or punished for engaging in protected speech."