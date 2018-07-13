USC student missing since Sunday found, parents confirm

The parents of a University of Southern California student who went missing Sunday said he has been located.Bo John Jones's father, James Jones, said someone saw a news report and called in a tip which led to finding his son. Bo John was found at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.Hospital officials said Bo John had been checked into their facility since 10 p.m. Tuesday night. He arrived by ambulance and did not have any identification on his person, hospital officials said.No detailed information was provided by hospital officials concerning Bo John's medical condition, but hospital officials confirmed that he was stable.A search was initiated after security video showed Bo John Jones leaving his apartment near the 1100 block of 6th Street in L.A. around 4:30 p.m. last Sunday with only his cellphone.The cellphone was located Thursday near the MacArthur Park playground less than 2 miles from his apartment. Jones' family has said he would sometimes take walks in the park.Jones' father and mother, Susan and James, handed out flyers after rushing to Los Angeles from out of state after learning of their son's disappearance."He's very responsible and everything. For him to just walk away, leave his car, his wallet, his ID - just to leave it here at the apartment and just walk away is not like him," James Jones said.The 22-year-old is a Ph. D. student at USC. His roommate told family that Jones did not return home Sunday night. His cellphone had been turned off, but was back on Thursday."I had turned on the Find My iPhone app and so it pinged me saying someone had found it. They were at a cellphone store trying to crack it," James Jones said.He was able to retrieve his son's phone from a woman, who said she found it Tuesday morning near the playground.After Bo John was located Friday, James Jones expressed his gratitude to those who helped find his son, but did not provide further details on the nature of his disappearance."Right now I need to spend some time with my son. Thank you for all your help. We never would have found him without someone calling in a tip after they saw one of the newscasts. Thank you so much," Jones said.