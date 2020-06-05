Outcry for accountability after incidents with officers and protesters in Southern California

'"...Demanding a meeting with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and LAPD Chief Michel Moore based on the abuse that peaceful protesters faced and experienced," said community activist Najee Ali.
We received a generic statement from the LAPD, saying in part, "demonstrations have been dynamic and at times dangerous situations for officers and demonstrators" and they provided a phone number for those who believe they were unjustly accused of a crime or injured.
Meantime, video recently surfaced showing Los Angeles County deputies beating a person on the ground in Compton, apparently unaware they're being recorded. One knees the individual multiple times before the people watching begin yelling.
Priscilla Ocen is a law professor and a member of the committee tasked with overseeing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She's been watching how deputies and police have responded to demonstrations.
"I think that that is something that LASD really needs to take stock of. I've also seen some videos where LASD has shown some restraint, which I think they need to do more. So all of this comes down to use of force. When are deputies authorized to use force and how much? And anything go over the line, if they abuse people, if they violate people's rights, when are they going to be held accountable? And that's the big issue because if there's no accountability, then there's impunity," Ocen said.
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House before Trump church photo-op