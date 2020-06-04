5.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was centered approximately 10 miles south of Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert around 6:32 p.m.

Many reported feeling the quake in Los Angeles and Orange counties and as far as San Diego.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake was an aftershock of the 6.4 magnitude Ridgecrest earthquake.

Dr. Jones said even though the Ridgecrest earthquake was nearly one year ago, aftershocks this late are normal.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged the earthquake, which struck during his news conference on protests in Los Angeles.

No damage due to the earthquake was reported.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday evening near Ridgecrest was an aftershock from last year's 6.4 magnitude quake.

