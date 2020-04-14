Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: 7 crew members on hospital ship USNS Mercy test positive for COVID-19

Seven crew members aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven crew members aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.

The Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles in late March to serve as a hospital for non-coronavirus patients.

The facility was designed to remain a strict non-COVID-19 zone with protocols for testing patients and staffers. It was brought in to help ease the burden from Los Angeles-area hospitals dealing with the surge in coronavirus patients.

Prosecutors: Engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy
EMBED More News Videos

An engineer deliberately ran a train off the tracks at high speed in Los Angeles in an attempt to damage the USNS Mercy hospital ship, prosecutors say.



An official confirmed that seven medical treatment facility crew members have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are isolated off the ship.

Those who were in close contact with the crew members are quarantined off the ship and have tested negative for the virus, except for one crew member, who was the fifth confirmed case.

The cases do not affect the ship's ability to treat patients, the official said.

The ship has about 800 active-duty doctors, nurses and medical staff members on board.

About two weeks ago, a train engineer was accused of intentionally running a train off the tracks at high speed near the Port of Los Angeles in an attempt to crash into the Mercy.

The Pacific Harbor Line train derailed, running through the end of the track and crashing through barriers, finally coming to rest about 250 yards from the docked naval ship. Federal prosecutors allege train engineer Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro intended to hit the ship, saying he thought it was "suspicious" and did not believe "the ship is what they say it's for.'"

Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A crew member aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, Navy officials confirmed Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan pedrolos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californianavycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus updates: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA County - LIVE
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
'National Backyard Campout' to connect families during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA County - LIVE
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News