EMBED >More News Videos The FBI has warned potentially violent demonstrations are being plotted for all 50 state capitols and elsewhere in the coming days. Law enforcement in California are preparing for the protests.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The United States Postal Service began moving mail collection boxes in Los Angeles ahead of the expected protests on Inauguration Day.In Downtown Los Angeles, some boxes had already been removed on Friday night.The Postal Service says the temporary measures are meant to protect postal property, employees and the public.