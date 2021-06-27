localish

'Drivable navy destroyer' built on golf cart to honor veterans, raise money for charity

By Zach Ben-Amots
Navy ship model built on a golf cart

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. -- Greg Machak has loved building models ever since he was a kid, but nothing comes close to what he built during covid: a drivable navy destroyer model on a golf cart.

The town of Braidwood, Ill., in Chicago's south suburbs has an annual fundraising event for local food pantries, which includes a golf cart competition.

Last year, Machak built a pirate ship on his golf cart and - as you might guess - won first place while helping raise money for charity.

This year's entry was built in honor of Machak's uncle, Joe Vercellotti, who served as chief engineer on the real-life USS Hollister.

"I think it's a tremendous idea of honoring a ship which served honorably," Vercellotti said.

Machak will bring his golf cart to any nearby parade that he can drive it to, but mainly, "I hope that my uncle Joseph is proud of this."
