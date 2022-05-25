uvalde school shooting

'She's like another daughter': Houston woman wants answers to Uvalde shooting that hurt her niece

By Mycah Hatfield
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman says niece was hit by bullet fragments during Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas -- The tragedy affecting our neighbors in Uvalde, Texas is also affecting Houstonians after a woman told ABC13 her niece was one of the injured victims.

Blanca Rivera, who lives in Houston, said her niece is a student at Robb Elementary School, where the massacre in Uvalde happened.

Rivera is still trying to get all the details about what occurred inside her niece's classroom.

So far, she said she knows the alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos, went into the classroom and opened fire.

Rivera said her niece's friend was shot and her niece was hit by bullet fragments. The niece remains at the hospital.

While this is such a horrifying experience, the 11-year-old's family is just thankful at this point that she's OK.

"She's like another daughter to me so it makes me real nervous and anxious. They are so far away. It's not like I'm there. It's nervous and scary to think it hit so close to home. It could have been my kids," Rivera said.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingchild killedcrimeschoolsschoolgun violencetexasshootingchild shotsecurityuvalde school shootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
TOP STORIES
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Matthew McConaughey: 'We must do better' after massacre in hometown
Brittney Griner is 'political pawn,' WNBA star's wife tells 'GMA'
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?
Show More
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
Custom casket maker headed to Uvalde to help families
'Lunchflation' is real: Returning to the office is costing a fortune
Formula shortage: FDA chief to detail delays inspecting Abbott plant
CA water board adopts ban on watering some green spaces amid drought
More TOP STORIES News