'She's like another daughter': Houston woman wants answers to Uvalde shooting that hurt her niece

UVALDE, Texas -- The tragedy affecting our neighbors in Uvalde, Texas is also affecting Houstonians after a woman told ABC13 her niece was one of the injured victims.Blanca Rivera, who lives in Houston, said her niece is a student at Robb Elementary School, where the massacre in Uvalde happened.Rivera is still trying to get all the details about what occurred inside her niece's classroom.So far, she said she knows the alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos, went into the classroom and opened fire.Rivera said her niece's friend was shot and her niece was hit by bullet fragments. The niece remains at the hospital.While this is such a horrifying experience, the 11-year-old's family is just thankful at this point that she's OK."She's like another daughter to me so it makes me real nervous and anxious. They are so far away. It's not like I'm there. It's nervous and scary to think it hit so close to home. It could have been my kids," Rivera said.