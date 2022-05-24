school lockdown

Active shooter reported at Uvalde, Texas elementary school is in custody, police say

The school district is located about 97 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, Texas -- A reported active shooter at a Texas elementary school campus was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police in Uvalde, Texas, which is located about 97 miles west of San Antonio, posted to the department's Facebook page at 1:06 p.m. about the arrest.

In the hour leading up to that, police and the Uvalde Consolidate Independent School District were informing parents of Robb Elementary School students about the reported suspect at the campus.

"Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus," Uvalde CISD posted on its Facebook page at 12:17 p.m. CT.

The rest of the district's campuses were also placed under a "Secure Status."



The school district later informed parents that Robb Elementary students were being transported five minutes away to a civic center where reunification is being planned. The district, though, clarified that students would need to be accounted for before they're released to their parents.

"Robb Elementary Parents, please do not pick up students at this time. Students need to be accounted for before they are released to your care. You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," the district posted at 12:55 p.m. CT.

The town's police department warned the public to avoid the school where the scene is still active.



Authorities did not immediately offer details about the suspect, what led up to the lockdown, or if anyone has been injured or killed.

The Uvalde Consolidated ISD reported a student population of about 4,100 last school year.

The town of Uvalde is home to a little over 14,000 residents.
