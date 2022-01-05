Maskless man arrested in violent attack on staff at COVID vaccination site in Tustin: Report

EMBED <>More Videos

Maskless man arrested in attack on staff at vaccination site in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- An alleged attack on staff members that occurred last month at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tustin resulted in a man's arrest and is being reviewed Orange County prosecutors for possible charges, authorities said.

Seven police officers responded on Dec. 30 to the Families Together of Orange County community health center in the 600 block of West First Street, Lt. Matt Nunley of the Tustin Police Department confirmed to ABC7.

According to the Orange County Register, some staff at the clinic were reportedly assaulted by a man who refused to wear a mask and tried to enter a closed area before security personnel asked him to leave the premises.

"He said, 'I don't need a mask, I don't have the virus and you are the ones making people sick,'" the facility's mobile operations manager, Parsia Jahanbani, told the newspaper. "And just every type of profanity you can imagine."

The suspect, a 43-year-old resident of Poway in San Diego County, alleged punched Jahanbani and another staff member before being restrained by five people. Police arrived and took the man into custody.

The case is being reviewed by the Orange County district attorney's office as the defendant awaits his first court appearance, which is scheduled to be held in a few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countytustinvaccinesassaultcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, others injured in 6-vehicle crash at Cerritos intersection
Most COVID patients at LA County hospitals not admitted for virus
Testing company confirms 1st known instance of 'flurona' in SoCal
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
2-year-old 'seeing himself' in 'Encanto' sends powerful message
Community raises $70K for 6-year-old girl with rare disease
Show More
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
How some small businesses are reducing their carbon footprint
Potholes causing issues for Echo Park residents
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
More TOP STORIES News