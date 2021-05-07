COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-positive CA man regrets vaccine hesitancy

By Michael Chen
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-positive California man regrets vaccine hesitancy

CARLSBAD, Calf. -- A California man who just tested positive for COVID-19 is opening up about his vaccine regrets.

Now, his painful COVID battle has changed his mind about getting the vaccine.

RELATED: How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Robin Banks felt the first symptom last Friday night, KGTV reported.

"I had, like, a slight headache. I didn't really think much of it," he said.

However, over the next few days, the headache got worse.

"I felt like I had a metal clamp on my head. I couldn't think straight. I couldn't even see, hear or eat. I couldn't, like, really move my body," Banks described.

Banks said he got a fever and started having trouble breathing.

"Realizing I couldn't really take deep breaths. It felt like I had a weight on my chest," he said.

Banks was bedridden for nearly four days with those symptoms.

RELATED: Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Supply, expanded eligibility, vaccine hesitancy may be to blame

"It was one of the worst feelings I've had -- ever," he said.

Before he started feeling a little better Wednesday, when he went to a hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. The positive test came three weeks after Banks qualified to receive the COVID vaccine.

"I don't really know much about it. I thought maybe wait a little bit and see how it goes," he said, referring to his vaccine hesitancy. "To me, it seemed really rushed and it seemed like, you know, there could be a lot of effects that happen later on in future that we won't know about."

The 27-year-old, who runs and works out every day, also wasn't too worried about contracting the virus, although he said he has taken all the precautions in his work as a handyman.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine: Family explains overcoming shot hesitancy, encourages others to get vaccinated

"Me believing that being young and strong, and in great shape, I thought this wouldn't affect me this way - it's not true," he said.

While his vaccine concerns haven't gone away, he now plans to get a vaccine as soon as he's able to.

"I do regret not getting the vaccine already because I would not want to go through this. I would not want to go through what I'm going through right now," he said. "And any step we take towards ending this virus is a good step."


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News