LA County's Val Verde community, once known as 'the Black Palm Springs,' holds fond memories

The quiet community of Val Verde is surrounded by hills and located just west of the five freeway near Castaic. Back in the 1930s and '40s It was advertised as a year round playground for all. And for those who grew up here it has great memories.Timothy Williams grew up in Val Verde and still lives here. "Once we got here I saw Oak trees and hills and my eyes opened up oh my goodness I can go crazy up here," says Williams.At a time when African Americans weren't allowed to buy homes in most areas, this is where they could buy property and build a community."I didn't realize that in my childhood, I learned that later. We didn't really know that Val Verde Park was set aside to the degree it was, all though it was fairly obvious," saysShelby Jacobs who lived here in the forties and fifties. He excelled in sports and academics. He became student body president at Hart High School. He believes this tight knit community was a good foundation as he became an engineer and then worked in the Apollo Space Program at Rockwell."Anywhere I would've grown up because of my personal disposition I think I would've done well but Val Verde was very special because I learned to swim early, I was exposed to things and helped give me a well rounded self-confidence," says Jacobs.Val Verde became know as the "Black Palm Springs". The main park became a gathering place for the community. It's where they held dances, beauty contests selecting Miss Val Verde and a lot of other activities for both young and old. Including an Olympic size swimming pool."Serenity was very important to us it was country rural we had farms and so forth around us," says Jacobs.Williams is now the historian for Val Verde. He grew up here in the fifties and sixties.He says it brings back wonderful memories"Every Friday night we would have a drop in right here at the park dancing for the kids 12 13, 14 learn all the new dances," he says.Things changed for Val Verde in the late 60's. Courts ruled that racially restrictive covenants in housing laws were illegal. African American families were buying homes elsewhere.People here say over the years the demographic is changed some of the original African-American families moved out other families have moved in. But what hasn't changed is a feeling of community.And that's something Williams is trying to share with a younger generation."That's why I created the Val Verde historical society to let people know and educate them about the history of Val Verde to let them know that this was as they called it the black Palm Springs and this was a place with enjoyment," says Williams.