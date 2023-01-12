WATCH LIVE

Person shot, wounded by LA sheriff's deputies near Macy's at Valencia mall

City News Service
Thursday, January 12, 2023 8:08AM
A person was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies Wednesday night near a Macy's in Valencia.

VALENCIA, Calif. (CNS) -- A person was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies Wednesday night in Valencia.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:03 p.m. outside the Macy's department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, ABC7 reported. Video from AIR7 HD showed the injured person being wheeled on a stretcher into an ambulance.

Details about what led up to the shooting were unclear, Serna said.

A large portion of the mall was cordoned off as deputies conducted their investigation.

