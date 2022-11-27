Gun concealed in man's pocket goes off at shoe store at Valencia mall

It appeared the discharge was an accident and that the man was not wounded.

VALENCIA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia Saturday evening after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off.

The accidental shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Journey's in the Valencia Town Center mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., according to Lt. Richard O'Neal of the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station.

Surveillance video showed the weapon firing toward the floor, O'Neal said. It appeared the discharge was an accident and that the man was not wounded.

The man ran from the store, the lieutenant said, noting it is illegal to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

The store was temporarily evacuated while deputies investigated the discharge but returned to normal operation, O'Neal said.

The investigation continued, the sheriff's station tweeted, and anyone with information was asked to contact 661-260-4000, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

