Police searching for 13-year-old girl reported missing while vacationing with family in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing while vacationing with her family in Los Angeles.

According to police, Valentina Morales Magana was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. near 98th Street and Airport Boulevard, close to the Los Angeles International Airport.

Police say the girl got in some sort of verbal dispute and left after her mother noticed her putting on makeup. The girl and her parents are vacationing in L.A. from Mexico, according to investigators.

Police say Valentina doesn't have a phone and has no relatives in the L.A. area. The teen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pacific Juvenile Detective Bruce O'Brian at 310-482-6366.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.