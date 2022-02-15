Valentine's Day gifts are more expensive this year due to the pandemic

Valentine's Day is all about showing love and appreciation to those you care about most. But it comes at a high price, especially this year.According to the National Retail Federation, the average American is spending about 6% more per person in 2022 compared to 2021. And a lot of that has to do with high inflation rates that retailers are dealing with."I have to bring the price up of each dozen roses. The minimum was $59.99 now they went up to $79.99 because of the cost of supplies," said local florist Samira Sidqui.Marlon Ray of Lady Chocolatt on the west side says this past weekend was busy with at least 100 customers per day prepping for Valentine's Day. But they're still dealing with extra costs."All of our packaging, all the boxes that we have, everything more than doubled for us," said Ray.Plus, they fly all their chocolate in from Belgium."In 2020, we for four months, we had no chocolate, like our displays were empty," Ray said.Ray says he hopes the inflation they're experiencing now will decrease in the next six months or so, and that they feel fortunate that they've made it through the toughest part of the pandemic.