Society

Long-term love story: Couple remarries six decades after divorce

By
Here is a Valentine's Day love story for the ages.

Nearly six decades after they first met in Los Angeles, married and then divorced, a couple has reconnected and remarried.

Dennis and Diane Reynolds met when they were 13-year-olds attending Sun Valley Junior High. They married at 18 and had two sons.

But they couldn't make the marriage work and divorced four years later.

That was 1965.

After that, Dennis served in Vietnam, got remarried twice and moved around the country.

Diane also remarried, had children and moved to the East Coast.

Later, both of their spouses passed away.

They reconnected in 2019.

After all those years, the sparks were still there. Last year, Dennis and Diane got married again, on Nov. 11 - which is both Veterans Day and the couple's original wedding date from 59 years earlier.

They're living in Las Vegas and recently purchased a home with help from Dennis' veteran benefits.

"We did take the time to grow with each other," Diane said. "I think that's really important. I think that's why it's so strong now. We got to know each other well."

They say their life experiences and marriages to others have only served to teach them how to make the relationship work this time.

"We've learned in order to make love work, you have to have patience," Dennis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysun valleylas vegasromancevalentine's daylovemarriageveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
Average US COVID cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Manhattan Beach closes street to add outdoor dining
Powerful winds topple trees, dining tents across San Fernando Valley
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
12-year-old boy shoots, kills home intruder in North Carolina
Show More
Riverside County food aid recipients due for cash infusion
Woman dies after receiving vaccine at Cal Poly Pomona; no link suspected
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
The 'laugh cry' emoji isn't cool anymore, according to TikTok
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News