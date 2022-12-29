Valerie Bertinelli says men seen in 'scary' surveillance video were casing her Studio City home

Actress Valerie Bertinelli shared surveillance video footage on social media that she said showed two men who were casing her Studio City home.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actress Valerie Bertinelli on Wednesday shared surveillance video footage on social media that she said showed two men who were casing her Studio City home, located in a neighborhood that she said has been plagued by a "string of robberies."

Bertinelli posted a video clip on her Instagram account, which has 1.1 million followers, showing a man wearing wearing a backpack and holding a bag or case his hand while standing outside in the darkness.

"We've had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included," Bertinelli wrote in the caption. "This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night. I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up. The other one came an hour before him. (Expletive) scary."

A surveillance camera also captured another man who was also wearing a backpack and a hat.

"The police came pretty quickly and checked around the houses," Bertinelli wrote. "I'm installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence and of course my alarm gets set every night."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7 that officers responded to a report of a "possible theft suspect" in the 3900 block of Berry Drive shortly before midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, however, the suspect was gone and there was no evidence of a crime the suspect said.

Bertinelli first gained fame in 1975, delighting television audiences as the bubbly and precocious teenager Barbara Cooper in the pioneering sitcom "One Day at a Time." In the decades since, Bertinelli has starred in other hit shows ("Hot in Cleveland" and "Touched by an Angel"), hosted an Emmy Award-winning Food Network program and written multiple best-selling books. From 1981 to 2007, she was married to the legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died of cancer at age 65 in 2020.