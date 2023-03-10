LASD deputies exchange gunfire with person reported to be shooting at pedestrians in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A large law enforcement presence was responding Friday afternoon to Valinda, where deputies exchanged fire with someone who was reportedly shooting at pedestrians.

The incident started around 2:20 p.m. when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a report about someone firing shots at pedestrians in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda, in the San Gabriel Valley.

The sheriff's department says when deputies arrived on scene, someone began shooting at them. They returned fire.

It's unclear if the suspect was struck.

There were no initial reports of deputy injuries.

The suspect was later reported to be barricading himself inside a home, with at least one additional person inside. Additional shots were reported heard at the scene.

One woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries which were not gunshot-related.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.