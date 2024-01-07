1 killed in crash in Valley Glen area, police say

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed Saturday in a crash in the Valley Glen area, police said.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 1 p.m. near Erwin Street and Woodman Avenue.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to police, the driver of a Lexus crashed into another vehicle while heading northbound on Woodman Avenue.

The Lexus crashed into two other parked vehicles before crashing into a telephone pole. The front passenger of the Lexus died at the scene, according to police. The driver was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition and another passenger in that car suffered an injury to his or her face. They're expected to be ok, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said speed may have played a role.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.