Suspect allegedly armed with knife shot, killed by LAPD officers in the San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Allegedly armed man shot, killed by LAPD officers in Valley Glen

A suspect was shot and killed by LAPD officers in the Valley Glen community of the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, authorities say.

Officers were responding to a vandalism incident in the 13800 block of Victory Boulevard near Matilija Avenue when they found a man with knives in both hands slashing car tires around 5:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities described the knives as having blood on them, but could not say where it came from or if the man had assaulted someone before they arrived. The man was not wearing a Halloween costume and the knives were real, they added.

Police say the suspect refused orders to drop the knives and advanced toward officers. When a less-lethal weapon did not stop him, that's when officers shot him.

The suspect, only described as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The weapons were recovered at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley glensan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapdpolice shootingofficer involved shootingman killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News