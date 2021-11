SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters who extinguished a van fire in South Angeles found a man's body inside the vehicle, authorities said.Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded shortly after noon Sunday to an auto fire in the 8400 block of South Flower Street, the agency said in a statement.The grim discovery was made after the blaze was knocked down, prompting a response from LAFD arson investigators and the Los Angeles Police Department.The deceased man was not immediately identified. The Los Angeles County coroner is working to determine the official cause of death.The cause of the fire is also under investigation.