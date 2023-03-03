'We are being poisoned:' Residents near Van Nuys airport concerned about noise, pollution

People who live near the Van Nuys Airport voiced their concerns Thursday about noise and claim the airport is causing pollution in the area.

Residents have long complained about the noise and lead exhaust from the planes flying in and out of the busy airport.

Many attended Thursday's Los Angeles World Airports commission meeting, saying they want something done about it fast.

"Van Nuys has turned into a commercial airport," said Sue Steinberg. "How has that been allowed to happen? Because my neighborhood gets fumigated. We are being poisoned. 'We die so that the 1% can fly' is not just a catch phrase, it's happening."

A group of residents said 12 schools near Van Nuys Airport are impacted by the noise and pollution.

Others spoke in support of the airport and the revenue it generates for the city.

The board's regular meetings are scheduled on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 10 a.m.