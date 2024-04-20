WATCH LIVE

Teens critically injured in Van Nuys crash that sent vehicle flying onto parked cars

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, April 20, 2024 6:42AM
Teens critically injured in Van Nuys crash that sent vehicle flying
Firefighters pulled three people out of the vehicle - two of them teens described as being in critical condition.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teens were critically injured after a crash that sent a vehicle flying onto its roof and landing on top of other parked cars in Van Nuys.

The crash happened Friday night in the parking lot behind a Subway at Saticoy and Sepulveda boulevard.

The vehicle was seen overturned on parked cars. Firefighters pulled three people out of the vehicle - two of them teens described as being in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

