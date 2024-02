Van Nuys homeowner robbed, attacked after coming home to armed burglars

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeowner in Van Nuys experienced some terrifying moments as he arrived home to find burglars inside his house.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Victory Boulevard and Whitman Avenue.

Police say the homeowner walked in while two armed suspects were burglarizing the home.

They assaulted the homeowner and then got away.

The victim suffered minor injuries.