Judge rejects LA County's bid to stop Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit over crash-scene photos

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday there is enough evidence to go forward with a trial in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit over unauthorized photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the couple's daughter and seven others.The ruling denied a defense motion for summary judgment, which would have dismissed the case.Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for negligence and invasion of privacy after sheriff's deputies and county firefighters allegedly shared photographs that included body parts at the scene of the crash two years ago this month.They argued that photos were shared on at least 28 devices owned by sheriff's deputies and at least a dozen firefighters.L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva instructed deputies to delete the photos and the county argues the photos were never publicly shared.Trial is tentatively set for next month.